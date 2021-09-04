Investing In Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.54% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the IONS share is $64.37, that puts it down -62.88 from that peak though still a striking 12.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.43. The company’s market capitalization is $5.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. IONS has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) trade information

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) registered a -2.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.54% in intraday trading to $39.52 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.28%, and it has moved by 0.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.50%. The short interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is 10.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.03, which implies an increase of 28.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $114.00 respectively. As a result, IONS is trading at a discount of -188.46% off the target high and 49.39% off the low.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) shares have gone down -22.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.96% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -160.90% this quarter and then drop -118.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $126 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163.67 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $146 million and $160 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.70% and then jump by 2.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.40%. While earnings are projected to return -257.00% in 2021.

IONS Dividends

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s Major holders

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 5.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.47%, with the float percentage being 93.18%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 533 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.09 million shares (or 14.96% of all shares), a total value of $948.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $566.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 7.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $293.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.75 million, or about 5.49% of the stock, which is worth about $331.67 million.