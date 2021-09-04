Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) Have Dropped -80.49% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.70% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the IMVT share is $53.75, that puts it down -496.56 from that peak though still a striking 25.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) registered a -2.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.70% in intraday trading to $9.01 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.26%, and it has moved by 15.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.75%. The short interest in Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 5.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunovant Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) shares have gone down -41.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.64% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.40% this quarter and then drop -12.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 20.30% in 2021.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Immunovant Inc. insiders own 61.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.57%, with the float percentage being 106.61%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.36 million shares (or 6.49% of all shares), a total value of $101.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $64.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $39.67 million.