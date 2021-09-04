Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) On Friday – Up 20.37% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the IMMR share is $16.64, that puts it down -117.23 from that peak though still a striking 20.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.10. The company’s market capitalization is $246.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 634.83K shares over the past three months.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. IMMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) trade information

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $7.66 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.06%, and it has moved by 3.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.65%. The short interest in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is 1.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 48.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, IMMR is trading at a discount of -95.82% off the target high and -95.82% off the low.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immersion Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immersion Corporation (IMMR) shares have gone down -20.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.00% against -18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 433.30% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.01 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.5 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.72 million and $7.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 92.50% and then jump by 27.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.00%. While earnings are projected to return 129.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

IMMR Dividends

Immersion Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s Major holders

Immersion Corporation insiders own 3.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.10%, with the float percentage being 73.62%. Raging Capital Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.22 million shares (or 7.19% of all shares), a total value of $21.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 million shares, is of Senvest Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) shares are Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.56 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $5.33 million.