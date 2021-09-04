How Will Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Look After It Drops -24.85% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.17% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the DAN share is $28.44, that puts it down -24.85 from that peak though still a striking 50.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 885.36K shares over the past three months.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) trade information

Dana Incorporated (DAN) registered a -1.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.17% in intraday trading to $22.78 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.53%, and it has moved by -2.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.20%. The short interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is 2.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 28.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, DAN is trading at a discount of -49.25% off the target high and -31.69% off the low.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dana Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dana Incorporated (DAN) shares have gone down -8.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 541.03% against 30.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 172.50% this quarter and then jump 64.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.11 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.19 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.04 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 102.00% and then jump by 9.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.30%. While earnings are projected to return -113.80% in 2021.

DAN Dividends

Dana Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dana Incorporated is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.70%.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s Major holders

Dana Incorporated insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.86%, with the float percentage being 97.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 406 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.55 million shares (or 11.39% of all shares), a total value of $393.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $325.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dana Incorporated (DAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.91 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $92.86 million.