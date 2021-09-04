How Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 33.07% YTD?

During the last session, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $382.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the ULTA share is $414.98, that puts it down -8.6 from that peak though still a striking 47.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $200.50. The company’s market capitalization is $20.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 634.62K shares over the past three months.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ULTA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.59.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) trade information

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $382.11 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.32%, and it has moved by 8.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.52%. The short interest in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is 1.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $433.38, which implies an increase of 11.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $345.00 and $502.00 respectively. As a result, ULTA is trading at a discount of -31.38% off the target high and 9.71% off the low.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ulta Beauty Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) shares have gone up 10.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 222.75% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 254.80% this quarter and then jump 38.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.76 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.84 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.00%. While earnings are projected to return -74.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 56.90% per annum.

ULTA Dividends

Ulta Beauty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s Major holders

Ulta Beauty Inc. insiders own 2.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.16%, with the float percentage being 96.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,065 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.69 million shares (or 10.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $466.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $371.52 million.