Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) Has Grown 54.96% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.30% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the HTGC share is $17.68, that puts it down -4.68 from that peak though still a striking 37.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 598.22K shares over the past three months.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HTGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) trade information

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) registered a -0.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.30% in intraday trading to $16.89 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.05%, and it has moved by -2.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.96%. The short interest in Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is 2.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.66, which implies an increase of 9.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, HTGC is trading at a discount of -18.41% off the target high and -6.57% off the low.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hercules Capital Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) shares have gone up 9.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.19% against 1.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.27 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.36 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.34 million and $70.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then jump by 1.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.37%. While earnings are projected to return -7.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

HTGC Dividends

Hercules Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hercules Capital Inc. is 1.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 9.62%.

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s Major holders

Hercules Capital Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.19%, with the float percentage being 28.55%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.4 million shares (or 2.08% of all shares), a total value of $38.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.06 million shares, is of Sound Income Strategies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $35.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $23.38 million.