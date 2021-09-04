Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) On Friday – Up 64.29 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the FRHC share is $68.80, that puts it down -8.43 from that peak though still a striking 64.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.73B, and the average trade volume was 585.80K shares over the past three months.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.53% in intraday trading to $63.45 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.97%, and it has moved by -1.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 163.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.00, which implies an increase of 16.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $76.00 and $76.00 respectively. As a result, FRHC is trading at a discount of -19.78% off the target high and -19.78% off the low.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.14 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $139.47 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 119.00%. While earnings are projected to return 471.00% in 2021.

FRHC Dividends

Freedom Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Freedom Holding Corp. insiders own 71.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.18%, with the float percentage being 14.75%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 0.62% of all shares), a total value of $23.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) shares are Innovator IBD 50 ETF and Vanguard Financial Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Innovator IBD 50 ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40142.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $2.04 million.