For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $155.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.83. The 52-week high for the DGX share is $155.06, that puts it up 0.5 from that peak though still a striking 31.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $106.54. The company’s market capitalization is $19.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DGX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.25.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) trade information

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $155.84 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.49%, and it has moved by 5.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.42%. The short interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is 8.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $155.50, which implies a decrease of -0.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140.00 and $168.00 respectively. As a result, DGX is trading at a discount of -7.8% off the target high and 10.16% off the low.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) shares have gone up 28.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.70% against -2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -47.80% this quarter and then drop -55.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.27 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.17 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.60%. While earnings are projected to return 70.70% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.60% per annum.

DGX Dividends

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 2.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s Major holders

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.85%, with the float percentage being 99.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,170 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.3 million shares (or 11.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $483.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.0 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $384.64 million.