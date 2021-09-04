First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) Is Up 1.71% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.17% or -$0.82. The 52-week high for the FAF share is $71.88, that puts it down -4.1 from that peak though still a striking 36.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.05. The company’s market capitalization is $7.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 594.16K shares over the past three months.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FAF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.76.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) trade information

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) registered a -1.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.17% in intraday trading to $69.05 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.68%, and it has moved by 1.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.09%. The short interest in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) is 2.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.00, which implies an increase of 10.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, FAF is trading at a discount of -18.75% off the target high and -4.27% off the low.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First American Financial Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First American Financial Corporation (FAF) shares have gone up 31.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.26% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.80% this quarter and then drop -28.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.02 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.89 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.70%. While earnings are projected to return -1.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.10% per annum.

FAF Dividends

First American Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First American Financial Corporation is 1.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.02%.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)’s Major holders

First American Financial Corporation insiders own 3.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.86%, with the float percentage being 91.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 575 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.7 million shares (or 12.48% of all shares), a total value of $775.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $667.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $193.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.95 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $166.98 million.