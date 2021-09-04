FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) On Friday – Up 10.16 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.80% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the FGEN share is $57.21, that puts it down -361.37 from that peak though still a striking 10.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) registered a -0.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.80% in intraday trading to $12.40 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.36%, and it has moved by -10.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.67%. The short interest in FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 8.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.57, which implies an increase of 42.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, FGEN is trading at a discount of -141.94% off the target high and -12.9% off the low.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FibroGen Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) shares have gone down -65.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.33% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 49.50% this quarter and then drop -134.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.07 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $132.92 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.20%. While earnings are projected to return -137.10% in 2021.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

FibroGen Inc. insiders own 7.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.05%, with the float percentage being 85.85%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 299 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.77 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $408.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $270.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 4.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.25 million, or about 3.53% of the stock, which is worth about $112.87 million.