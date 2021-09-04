Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Is Worth Evaluating At $193.71

During the last session, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $193.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.10% or $2.1. The 52-week high for the EXR share is $191.97, that puts it up 0.9 from that peak though still a striking 46.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $102.74. The company’s market capitalization is $25.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 788.89K shares over the past three months.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EXR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.21.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) trade information

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) registered a 1.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.10% in intraday trading to $193.71 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.59%, and it has moved by 10.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.11%. The short interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is 2.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $191.93, which implies a decrease of -0.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $157.00 and $223.00 respectively. As a result, EXR is trading at a discount of -15.12% off the target high and 18.95% off the low.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Extra Space Storage Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) shares have gone up 53.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.43% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 0.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $332.48 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $331.26 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.90%. While earnings are projected to return 14.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

EXR Dividends

Extra Space Storage Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Extra Space Storage Inc. is 4.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.46%.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s Major holders

Extra Space Storage Inc. insiders own 2.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.12%, with the float percentage being 101.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 817 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.64 million shares (or 15.43% of all shares), a total value of $2.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.1 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 5.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $627.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.7 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $489.97 million.