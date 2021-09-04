Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) Has Been Rising 24.69% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the ESNT share is $54.22, that puts it down -15.71 from that peak though still a striking 26.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.60. The company’s market capitalization is $5.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 556.07K shares over the past three months.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ESNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.26.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) trade information

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $46.86 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.60%, and it has moved by 1.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.69%. The short interest in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) is 2.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.00, which implies an increase of 17.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $64.00 respectively. As a result, ESNT is trading at a discount of -36.58% off the target high and -8.83% off the low.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Essent Group Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) shares have gone up 10.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.31% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 740.00% this quarter and then jump 21.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.54 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $243.13 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.80%. While earnings are projected to return -31.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.41% per annum.

ESNT Dividends

Essent Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Essent Group Ltd. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s Major holders

Essent Group Ltd. insiders own 2.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.15%, with the float percentage being 100.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.83 million shares (or 13.26% of all shares), a total value of $666.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $460.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $222.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.51 million, or about 4.03% of the stock, which is worth about $214.08 million.