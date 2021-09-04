ENR’s 1.69% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.38% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the ENR share is $52.85, that puts it down -32.89 from that peak though still a striking 3.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.38. The company’s market capitalization is $2.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 755.04K shares over the past three months.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ENR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) trade information

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) registered a 0.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.38% in intraday trading to $39.77 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.69%, and it has moved by -3.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.82%. The short interest in Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.09, which implies an increase of 18.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, ENR is trading at a discount of -50.87% off the target high and -5.61% off the low.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energizer Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) shares have gone down -9.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.92% against 5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.00% this quarter and then jump 22.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $659.39 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $733.6 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.30%. While earnings are projected to return -39.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.80% per annum.

ENR Dividends

Energizer Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Energizer Holdings Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.42%.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR)’s Major holders

Energizer Holdings Inc. insiders own 7.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.03%, with the float percentage being 96.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.36 million shares (or 9.31% of all shares), a total value of $301.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.19 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $293.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 2.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.99 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $94.24 million.