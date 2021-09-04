Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Has Grown 51.34% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.17% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the ESRT share is $13.11, that puts it down -29.29 from that peak though still a striking 48.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) registered a -1.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.17% in intraday trading to $10.14 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.31%, and it has moved by -6.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.34%. The short interest in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) is 9.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.97 day(s) to cover.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) shares have gone down -14.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 140.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $151.96 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $159.98 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $139.91 million and $137.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.60% and then jump by 16.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.40%. While earnings are projected to return -134.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.80% per annum.

ESRT Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.86%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.90%, with the float percentage being 99.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.29 million shares (or 12.97% of all shares), a total value of $248.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.08 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 7.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $145.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 10.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.52 million, or about 3.79% of the stock, which is worth about $64.27 million.