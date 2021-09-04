Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN): With The Stock Up 33.51 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $112.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$0.72. The 52-week high for the EMN share is $130.47, that puts it down -15.91 from that peak though still a striking 33.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $74.84. The company’s market capitalization is $14.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 635.78K shares over the past three months.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EMN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.33.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) trade information

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.64% in intraday trading to $112.56 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.35%, and it has moved by 1.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.98%. The short interest in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is 1.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $138.10, which implies an increase of 18.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $117.00 and $159.00 respectively. As a result, EMN is trading at a discount of -41.26% off the target high and -3.94% off the low.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eastman Chemical Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) shares have gone down -3.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.08% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 174.10% this quarter and then jump 58.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.4 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.61 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.20%. While earnings are projected to return -36.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.63% per annum.

EMN Dividends

Eastman Chemical Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Eastman Chemical Company is 2.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.81%.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)’s Major holders

Eastman Chemical Company insiders own 0.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.42%, with the float percentage being 87.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,024 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.8 million shares (or 11.59% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.83 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 8.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.3 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) shares are American Balanced Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 5.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $560.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.91 million, or about 3.60% of the stock, which is worth about $540.62 million.