Does Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Still Look Attractive After A 6.62% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $88.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the ELS share is $88.47, that puts it down -0.39 from that peak though still a striking 34.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.93. The company’s market capitalization is $16.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 697.33K shares over the past three months.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) trade information

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $88.13 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.62%, and it has moved by 4.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.15%. The short interest in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is 2.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.18, which implies a decrease of -1.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72.00 and $93.00 respectively. As a result, ELS is trading at a discount of -5.53% off the target high and 18.3% off the low.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) shares have gone up 45.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.82% against 0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.10% this quarter and then drop -2.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $171.14 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170.24 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $143.5 million and $145.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.30% and then jump by 17.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return -18.50% in 2021.

ELS Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is 1.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.09%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s Major holders

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. insiders own 4.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.57%, with the float percentage being 100.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 653 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.31 million shares (or 13.33% of all shares), a total value of $1.55 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $958.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $470.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.64 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $295.02 million.