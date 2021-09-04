Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) After A -2.09% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the UCBI share is $36.67, that puts it down -22.07 from that peak though still a striking 47.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.73. The company’s market capitalization is $2.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 403.61K shares over the past three months.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UCBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) trade information

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $30.04 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.09%, and it has moved by 2.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.78%. The short interest in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is 2.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.31, which implies an increase of 17.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, UCBI is trading at a discount of -36.48% off the target high and -3.2% off the low.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Community Banks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) shares have gone down -15.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.94% against 25.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -7.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $172.37 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $177.73 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $178.04 million and $176.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.20% and then jump by 1.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return -17.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

UCBI Dividends

United Community Banks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United Community Banks Inc. is 0.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.03%.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s Major holders

United Community Banks Inc. insiders own 0.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.64%, with the float percentage being 91.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.74 million shares (or 14.68% of all shares), a total value of $434.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $316.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $188.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.05 million, or about 3.51% of the stock, which is worth about $103.93 million.