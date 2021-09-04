Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE: EVV) After A 0.15% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the EVV share is $13.49, that puts it down -1.2 from that peak though still a striking 15.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 436.00K shares over the past three months.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) trade information

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $13.33 price performance is 0.15%, and it has moved by -0.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.06%. The short interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

EVV Dividends

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.90%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)’s Major holders

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.62%, with the float percentage being 41.62%. SIT Investment Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.79 million shares (or 7.56% of all shares), a total value of $110.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.07 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $101.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Income Composite ETF and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Income Composite ETF owns about 1.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $18.73 million.