DEO’s 1.89% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $195.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.05% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the DEO share is $202.35, that puts it down -3.26 from that peak though still a striking 35.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $127.12. The company’s market capitalization is $113.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 356.97K shares over the past three months.

Diageo plc (DEO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. DEO has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) trade information

Diageo plc (DEO) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $195.97 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.89%, and it has moved by -2.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.57%. The short interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is 0.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $211.79, which implies an increase of 7.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $156.53 and $238.19 respectively. As a result, DEO is trading at a discount of -21.54% off the target high and 20.13% off the low.

Diageo plc (DEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diageo plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diageo plc (DEO) shares have gone up 20.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.24% against 23.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.90%. While earnings are projected to return 89.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

DEO Dividends

Diageo plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diageo plc is 3.73, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.42%.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s Major holders

Diageo plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.35%, with the float percentage being 10.35%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,019 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $877.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.42 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $561.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diageo plc (DEO) shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge International Growth Fd and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge International Growth Fd owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $84.17 million.