Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Stock Jumped 8.95% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.39% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the CNSL share is $9.89, that puts it down -8.32 from that peak though still a striking 51.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $898.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 415.33K shares over the past three months.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CNSL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) trade information

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) registered a -3.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.39% in intraday trading to $9.13 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.93%, and it has moved by 8.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.81%. The short interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is 4.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies a decrease of -14.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, CNSL is trading at a premium of 1.42% off the target high and 23.33% off the low.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.80% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $319.86 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $321.69 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 95.70%. While earnings are projected to return 259.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

CNSL Dividends

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s Major holders

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.05%, with the float percentage being 81.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.94 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $85.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 million shares, is of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $45.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $14.4 million.