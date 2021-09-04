Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) Stock Dropped -2.99% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $88.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CGNX share is $101.82, that puts it down -15.1 from that peak though still a striking 35.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.28. The company’s market capitalization is $15.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 612.22K shares over the past three months.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CGNX has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) trade information

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $88.46 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.80%, and it has moved by -2.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.26%. The short interest in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is 2.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $92.15, which implies an increase of 4.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $77.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, CGNX is trading at a discount of -35.65% off the target high and 12.96% off the low.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cognex Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) shares have gone up 17.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.00% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.30% this quarter and then drop -2.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $269.16 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $286.46 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.30%. While earnings are projected to return -14.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CGNX Dividends

Cognex Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cognex Corporation is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.38%.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s Major holders

Cognex Corporation insiders own 3.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.59%, with the float percentage being 94.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 773 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.95 million shares (or 10.73% of all shares), a total value of $1.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.31 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cognex Corporation (CGNX) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 4.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $409.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.8 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $381.35 million.