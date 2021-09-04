CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $202.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the CDW share is $203.34, that puts it down -0.32 from that peak though still a striking 47.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $105.87. The company’s market capitalization is $27.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 661.74K shares over the past three months.

CDW Corporation (CDW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CDW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.8.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) trade information

CDW Corporation (CDW) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $202.70 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.73%, and it has moved by 6.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.71%. The short interest in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) is 1.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $203.44, which implies an increase of 0.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $190.00 and $210.00 respectively. As a result, CDW is trading at a discount of -3.6% off the target high and 6.27% off the low.

CDW Corporation (CDW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CDW Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CDW Corporation (CDW) shares have gone up 30.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.39% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.40% this quarter and then jump 12.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.97 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.35 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.30%. While earnings are projected to return 9.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.71% per annum.

CDW Dividends

CDW Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CDW Corporation is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.02%.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s Major holders

CDW Corporation insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.39%, with the float percentage being 95.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,026 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.89 million shares (or 11.56% of all shares), a total value of $2.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.74 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CDW Corporation (CDW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $669.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.21 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $531.88 million.