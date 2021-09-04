Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $126.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$1.56. The 52-week high for the CBOE share is $139.00, that puts it down -10.1 from that peak though still a striking 38.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $77.63. The company’s market capitalization is $13.43B, and the average trade volume was 661.88K shares over the past three months.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CBOE has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.36.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) trade information

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.22% in intraday trading to $126.25 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.68%, and it has moved by 4.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.59%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $122.33, which implies a decrease of -3.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $102.00 and $140.00 respectively. As a result, CBOE is trading at a discount of -10.89% off the target high and 19.21% off the low.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cboe Global Markets Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) shares have gone up 19.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.55% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.80% this quarter and then jump 21.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $350.6 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $350.6 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $296.9 million and $292 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.10% and then jump by 20.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.70%. While earnings are projected to return 28.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.50% per annum.

CBOE Dividends

Cboe Global Markets Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 28 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cboe Global Markets Inc. is 1.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE)’s Major holders

Cboe Global Markets Inc. insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.76%, with the float percentage being 83.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 732 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.0 million shares (or 10.76% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.53 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $386.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $358.94 million.