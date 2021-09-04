Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) Stock Jumped 2.60% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the CATY share is $45.19, that puts it down -13.57 from that peak though still a striking 48.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.59. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 295.44K shares over the past three months.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. CATY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) trade information

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $39.79 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.29%, and it has moved by 2.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.74%. The short interest in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.60, which implies an increase of 8.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, CATY is trading at a discount of -15.61% off the target high and -0.53% off the low.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cathay General Bancorp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) shares have gone down -8.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 29.62% against 30.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.20% this quarter and then jump 1.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $164.06 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $165.33 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $147.48 million and $151.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.20% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.70%. While earnings are projected to return -17.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

CATY Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cathay General Bancorp is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.05%.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s Major holders

Cathay General Bancorp insiders own 5.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.66%, with the float percentage being 75.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 299 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.1 million shares (or 11.65% of all shares), a total value of $358.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $291.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $79.24 million.