Can You Get A Quick Recovery From SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) Given A -21.69% drop From High?

During the last session, SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SPNT share is $11.50, that puts it down -21.69 from that peak though still a striking 28.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.74. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 504.54K shares over the past three months.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SPNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) trade information

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $9.45 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.16%, and it has moved by 0.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.53%. The short interest in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 27.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, SPNT is trading at a discount of -37.57% off the target high and -37.57% off the low.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -77.40% this quarter and then drop -106.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $101.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.01 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.80%. While earnings are projected to return -29.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SPNT Dividends

SiriusPoint Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s Major holders

SiriusPoint Ltd. insiders own 13.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.00%, with the float percentage being 86.95%. Havens Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $2.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.89 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $39.54 million.