Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Given A -0.86% drop From High?

During the last session, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $306.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$1.69. The 52-week high for the LH share is $309.28, that puts it down -0.86 from that peak though still a striking 44.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $171.18. The company’s market capitalization is $29.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 633.91K shares over the past three months.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) trade information

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $306.65 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.04%, and it has moved by 2.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.51%. The short interest in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $338.75, which implies an increase of 9.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $325.00 and $368.00 respectively. As a result, LH is trading at a discount of -20.01% off the target high and -5.98% off the low.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) shares have gone up 27.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.50% against 23.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 115.20% this quarter and then drop -45.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.84 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.58 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.60%. While earnings are projected to return 90.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.75% per annum.

LH Dividends

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s Major holders

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.36%, with the float percentage being 94.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,280 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.63 million shares (or 10.88% of all shares), a total value of $2.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $700.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.19 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $557.46 million.