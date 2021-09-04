Can You Get A Quick Recovery From 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Given A -338.14% drop From High?

During the last session, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.04% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the KRKR share is $8.50, that puts it down -338.14 from that peak though still a striking 15.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $77.95M, and the average trade volume was 129.24K shares over the past three months.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KRKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.78.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) registered a 1.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.04% in intraday trading to $1.94 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.48%, and it has moved by 6.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.43%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.86, which implies an increase of 95.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.86 and $38.86 respectively. As a result, KRKR is trading at a discount of -1903.09% off the target high and -1903.09% off the low.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -212.00% this quarter and then drop -2,300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 475.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.06 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.69 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 68.00% in 2021.

KRKR Dividends

36Kr Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

36Kr Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.38%, with the float percentage being 0.39%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 56096.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33681.0 shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $83528.0.