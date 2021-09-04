Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Rose 21.05% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -8.96%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.83% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the EAT share is $78.33, that puts it down -52.1 from that peak though still a striking 21.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.66. The company’s market capitalization is $2.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.71.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) registered a -1.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.83% in intraday trading to $51.50 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.02%, and it has moved by -4.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.47%. The short interest in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is 3.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.66, which implies an increase of 23.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, EAT is trading at a discount of -94.17% off the target high and -6.8% off the low.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brinker International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) shares have gone down -28.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.45% against 33.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 294.30% this quarter and then jump 171.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $876.69 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $563.2 million and $731.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 79.10% and then jump by 19.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.70%. While earnings are projected to return 350.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.40% per annum.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Brinker International Inc. insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.29%, with the float percentage being 101.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 384 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.89 million shares (or 19.42% of all shares), a total value of $631.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $355.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $187.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $90.94 million.