BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.20, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the BPMP share is $15.77, that puts it down -19.47 from that peak though still a striking 29.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.30. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 499.28K shares over the past three months.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. BPMP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) trade information

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $13.20 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.30%, and it has moved by 0.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.11%. The short interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.41, which implies an increase of 8.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, BPMP is trading at a discount of -43.94% off the target high and 1.52% off the low.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BP Midstream Partners LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) shares have gone up 6.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.64% against -7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.60% this quarter and then drop -7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.3 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.05 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.20%. While earnings are projected to return 0.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.90% per annum.

BPMP Dividends

BP Midstream Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BP Midstream Partners LP is 1.39, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s Major holders

BP Midstream Partners LP insiders own 54.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.41%, with the float percentage being 68.94%. Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.03 million shares (or 4.80% of all shares), a total value of $63.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) shares are Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF and Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF owns about 3.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $21.31 million.