Boom Or Bust? Where Will Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the TDC share is $59.58, that puts it down -4.45 from that peak though still a striking 68.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.99. The company’s market capitalization is $6.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 845.89K shares over the past three months.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. TDC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.46.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) trade information

Teradata Corporation (TDC) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $57.04 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.16%, and it has moved by 12.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 151.17%. The short interest in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) is 7.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.88, which implies an increase of 3.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $88.00 respectively. As a result, TDC is trading at a discount of -54.28% off the target high and 33.38% off the low.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teradata Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teradata Corporation (TDC) shares have gone up 38.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.62% against 23.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.70% this quarter and then drop -23.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $475.37 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $457.62 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.50%. While earnings are projected to return 760.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.05% per annum.

TDC Dividends

Teradata Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s Major holders

Teradata Corporation insiders own 1.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.52%, with the float percentage being 94.85%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 452 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.57 million shares (or 12.38% of all shares), a total value of $522.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $476.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teradata Corporation (TDC) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 9.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $259.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.57 million, or about 6.90% of the stock, which is worth about $203.57 million.