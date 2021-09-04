Boom Or Bust? Where Will BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BXS share is $35.59, that puts it down -20.85 from that peak though still a striking 38.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 913.53K shares over the past three months.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BXS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) trade information

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $29.45 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.03%, and it has moved by 11.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.97%. The short interest in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is 7.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.50, which implies an increase of 6.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, BXS is trading at a discount of -22.24% off the target high and 4.92% off the low.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BancorpSouth Bank has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) shares have gone down -12.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18.40% against 25.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.20% this quarter and then drop -155.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $265.08 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $402.61 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $265.86 million and $255.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% and then jump by 57.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.10%. While earnings are projected to return -8.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

BXS Dividends

BancorpSouth Bank is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BancorpSouth Bank is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.21%.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)’s Major holders

BancorpSouth Bank insiders own 16.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.70%, with the float percentage being 75.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 295 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.15 million shares (or 11.84% of all shares), a total value of $394.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $318.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.59 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $73.33 million.