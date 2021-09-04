Boom Or Bust: Where Does Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.76% or $1.14. The 52-week high for the NMM share is $36.46, that puts it down -16.0 from that peak though still a striking 82.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.51. The company’s market capitalization is $683.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 473.08K shares over the past three months.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NMM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.17.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) trade information

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) registered a 3.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.76% in intraday trading to $31.43 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.21%, and it has moved by 37.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 422.96%. The short interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is 79160.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.33, which implies an increase of 5.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, NMM is trading at a discount of -59.08% off the target high and 52.27% off the low.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) shares have gone up 71.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,148.31% against -6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 306.40% this quarter and then jump 182.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 159.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $181.94 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $177.99 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60.53 million and $69.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 200.60% and then jump by 157.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.10%. While earnings are projected to return -6.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.08% per annum.

NMM Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. insiders own 12.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.21%, with the float percentage being 8.27%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 2.58% of all shares), a total value of $6.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Globeflex Capital L P’s that is approximately 1.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.29 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF owns about 2102.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55745.0 market value.