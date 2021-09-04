Boom Or Bust: Where Does JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.94% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the JBGS share is $34.98, that puts it down -14.69 from that peak though still a striking 25.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.63. The company’s market capitalization is $3.96B, and the average trade volume was 685.74K shares over the past three months.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) trade information

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) registered a -0.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.94% in intraday trading to $30.50 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.87%, and it has moved by -1.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.83%.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JBG SMITH Properties has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) shares have gone down -7.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.85% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $154.64 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $161.15 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $144.95 million and $151.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.70% and then jump by 6.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.00%. While earnings are projected to return -201.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.60% per annum.

JBGS Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JBG SMITH Properties is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s Major holders

JBG SMITH Properties insiders own 3.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.85%, with the float percentage being 98.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 353 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.44 million shares (or 13.22% of all shares), a total value of $549.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $421.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 5.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $175.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.54 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $111.49 million.