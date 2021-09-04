Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.06% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the AVT share is $45.43, that puts it down -15.83 from that peak though still a striking 38.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.30. The company’s market capitalization is $3.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 609.35K shares over the past three months.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AVT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.85.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) trade information

Avnet Inc. (AVT) registered a -1.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.06% in intraday trading to $39.22 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.67%, and it has moved by -4.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.94%. The short interest in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) is 2.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.13, which implies an increase of 14.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, AVT is trading at a discount of -32.59% off the target high and 10.76% off the low.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avnet Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avnet Inc. (AVT) shares have gone down -0.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 62.36% against 68.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.80% this quarter and then jump 197.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.23 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.28 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.16 billion and $4.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.70% and then jump by 11.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.10%. While earnings are projected to return 723.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.40% per annum.

AVT Dividends

Avnet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Avnet Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.02%.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s Major holders

Avnet Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.39%, with the float percentage being 100.28%. Pzena Investment Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 430 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.35 million shares (or 11.39% of all shares), a total value of $512.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $448.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avnet Inc. (AVT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $119.56 million.