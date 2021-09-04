Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) Has Been Rising 60.20% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the ATH share is $70.37, that puts it down -1.82 from that peak though still a striking 56.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.05. The company’s market capitalization is $13.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 966.07K shares over the past three months.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ATH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.5.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) trade information

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $69.11 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.38%, and it has moved by 3.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 94.68%. The short interest in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) is 7.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.06, which implies an increase of 2.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $66.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, ATH is trading at a discount of -15.76% off the target high and 4.5% off the low.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Athene Holding Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) shares have gone up 33.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 101.40% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.60% this quarter and then jump 35.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.67 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.57 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1 billion and $1.38 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 66.70% and then jump by 13.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.50%. While earnings are projected to return -32.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.30% per annum.

ATH Dividends

Athene Holding Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s Major holders

Athene Holding Ltd. insiders own 4.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.83%, with the float percentage being 90.09%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 460 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 54.58 million shares (or 28.47% of all shares), a total value of $2.75 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.3 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $569.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) shares are Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. owns about 4.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.51 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $176.74 million.