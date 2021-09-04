Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB): Can A Stock That’s Up 18.65% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.23, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the ASB share is $23.94, that puts it down -18.34 from that peak though still a striking 40.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.03. The company’s market capitalization is $3.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ASB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) trade information

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $20.23 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.26%, and it has moved by 0.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.75%. The short interest in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is 6.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.71, which implies an increase of 6.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, ASB is trading at a discount of -18.64% off the target high and -3.81% off the low.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Associated Banc-Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) shares have gone down -9.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.54% against 21.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 5.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.52 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $267.5 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.40%. While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

ASB Dividends

Associated Banc-Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Associated Banc-Corp is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.03%.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s Major holders

Associated Banc-Corp insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.57%, with the float percentage being 84.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.66 million shares (or 11.54% of all shares), a total value of $361.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $311.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.12 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $84.41 million.