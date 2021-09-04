As The Stock Rises By 32.84% Year-To-Date, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the last session, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.24% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the XBIO share is $5.85, that puts it down -115.87 from that peak though still a striking 71.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $27.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.98 million shares over the past three months.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) registered a -5.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.24% in intraday trading to $2.71 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.67%, and it has moved by -24.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 198.49%. The short interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) is 71360.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 45.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, XBIO is trading at a discount of -84.5% off the target high and -84.5% off the low.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.70% this quarter and then jump 90.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.40%. While earnings are projected to return 73.10% in 2021.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. insiders own 10.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.14%, with the float percentage being 3.52%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 1.95% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39705.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $80998.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 16159.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32964.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12872.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $30764.0.