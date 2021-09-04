Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) Drops -78.76% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -5.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.42% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the AHPI share is $16.41, that puts it down -78.76 from that peak though still a striking 62.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.45. The company’s market capitalization is $34.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.07 million shares over the past three months.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) registered a -6.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.42% in intraday trading to $9.18 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.26%, and it has moved by 11.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.56%. The short interest in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 49.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, AHPI is trading at a discount of -96.08% off the target high and -96.08% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.10%. While earnings are projected to return -42.90% in 2021.

AHPI Dividends

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. insiders own 25.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.25%, with the float percentage being 7.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 53862.0 shares (or 1.34% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47200.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 53862.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17178.0, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $71632.0.