Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Have Jumped 16.95% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $208.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.04% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ARE share is $209.76, that puts it down -0.64 from that peak though still a striking 27.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $150.08. The company’s market capitalization is $31.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 858.28K shares over the past three months.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ARE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) trade information

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) registered a -0.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.04% in intraday trading to $208.42 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.72%, and it has moved by 0.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.90%. The short interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) is 4.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $216.68, which implies an increase of 3.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $187.00 and $232.50 respectively. As a result, ARE is trading at a discount of -11.55% off the target high and 10.28% off the low.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) shares have gone up 29.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.58% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.60% this quarter and then drop -82.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $450.84 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $466.61 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.80%. While earnings are projected to return 92.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.10% per annum.

ARE Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is 4.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.70%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE)’s Major holders

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.89%, with the float percentage being 99.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 888 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 21.95 million shares (or 14.41% of all shares), a total value of $3.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.49 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 6.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.1 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.85 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $631.91 million.