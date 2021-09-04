After Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) Surges -19.47% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $170.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the BR share is $177.16, that puts it down -3.75 from that peak though still a striking 25.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $126.77. The company’s market capitalization is $19.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 429.18K shares over the past three months.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.19.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) trade information

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $170.75 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.48%, and it has moved by -1.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.45%. The short interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $185.14, which implies an increase of 7.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $158.00 and $204.00 respectively. As a result, BR is trading at a discount of -19.47% off the target high and 7.47% off the low.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) shares have gone up 20.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.25% against 17.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.53 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.15 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.90%. While earnings are projected to return 17.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.80% per annum.

BR Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 28 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is 2.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s Major holders

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.58%, with the float percentage being 90.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,079 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.36 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $2.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.45 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 3.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $525.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.27 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $500.41 million.