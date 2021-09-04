After A 37.32% Jump In The Last Week, Does The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.08% or $1.6. The 52-week high for the SCX share is $10.72, that puts it down -2.58 from that peak though still a striking 75.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $72.42M, and the average trade volume was 21.30K shares over the past three months.

The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) registered a 18.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.08% in intraday trading to $10.45 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.32%, and it has moved by 29.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 203.78%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.10%. While earnings are projected to return -463.20% in 2021.

The L.S. Starrett Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The L.S. Starrett Company insiders own 12.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.75%, with the float percentage being 51.35%. Gamco Investors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 7.91% of all shares), a total value of $4.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.47 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 7.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The). Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 4.18% of the stock, which is worth about $2.52 million.