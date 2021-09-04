After A 1.24% Jump In The Last Week, Does City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.75% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the CIO share is $16.62, that puts it down -1.9 from that peak though still a striking 62.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.12. The company’s market capitalization is $706.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 307.90K shares over the past three months.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) trade information

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) registered a 1.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.75% in intraday trading to $16.31 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.24%, and it has moved by 25.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.86%. The short interest in City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.50, which implies an increase of 1.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CIO is trading at a discount of -34.89% off the target high and 32.56% off the low.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that City Office REIT Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) shares have gone up 44.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.93% against 3.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.96 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.08 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.10%. While earnings are projected to return 52.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

CIO Dividends

City Office REIT Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for City Office REIT Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.66%.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s Major holders

City Office REIT Inc. insiders own 3.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.31%, with the float percentage being 77.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.86 million shares (or 11.16% of all shares), a total value of $60.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) shares are Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 4.49% of the stock, which is worth about $21.38 million.