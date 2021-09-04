After A -0.39% Drop In The Last Week, Does First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $202.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the FRC share is $204.68, that puts it down -1.26 from that peak though still a striking 50.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $100.38. The company’s market capitalization is $35.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 659.19K shares over the past three months.

First Republic Bank (FRC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. FRC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) trade information

First Republic Bank (FRC) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.19% in intraday trading to $202.13 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.39%, and it has moved by 1.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.89%. The short interest in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is 3.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $209.43, which implies an increase of 3.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $170.00 and $245.00 respectively. As a result, FRC is trading at a discount of -21.21% off the target high and 15.9% off the low.

First Republic Bank (FRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Republic Bank has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Republic Bank (FRC) shares have gone up 17.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 28.23% against 30.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.90% this quarter and then jump 16.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1 billion and $1.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.60% and then jump by 21.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.80%. While earnings are projected to return 11.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.35% per annum.

FRC Dividends

First Republic Bank is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 11 and October 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Republic Bank is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.69%.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s Major holders

First Republic Bank insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.58%, with the float percentage being 99.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 997 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.55 million shares (or 12.74% of all shares), a total value of $3.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.97 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Republic Bank (FRC) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 7.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.36 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.94 million, or about 3.40% of the stock, which is worth about $824.33 million.