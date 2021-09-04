Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Is Increase 28.52%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $199.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$1.37. The 52-week high for the AAP share is $217.69, that puts it down -9.15 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $142.46. The company’s market capitalization is $12.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 651.58K shares over the past three months.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AAP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.04.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) trade information

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $199.44 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.15%, and it has moved by -3.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.52%. The short interest in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is 3.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $233.47, which implies an increase of 14.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $138.00 and $256.00 respectively. As a result, AAP is trading at a discount of -28.36% off the target high and 30.81% off the low.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advance Auto Parts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) shares have gone up 13.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.25% against 31.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.10% this quarter and then drop -0.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.65 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.54 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.38 billion and $2.54 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.60% and then drop by -0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.20%. While earnings are projected to return 4.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.20% per annum.

AAP Dividends

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is 4.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.28%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s Major holders

Advance Auto Parts Inc. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.18%, with the float percentage being 99.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 849 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.95 million shares (or 10.62% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $951.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Large Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $339.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $310.09 million.