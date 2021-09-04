ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB): Can A Stock That’s Up 34.73% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the ABB share is $38.03, that puts it down -0.96 from that peak though still a striking 36.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.07. The company’s market capitalization is $77.21B, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

ABB Ltd (ABB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ABB has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) trade information

ABB Ltd (ABB) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $37.67 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.05%, and it has moved by 1.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.07%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.10, which implies a decrease of -1.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.22 and $49.65 respectively. As a result, ABB is trading at a discount of -31.8% off the target high and 27.74% off the low.

ABB Ltd (ABB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ABB Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ABB Ltd (ABB) shares have gone up 25.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.78% against 21.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.50% this quarter and then jump 57.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.47 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.77 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.58 billion and $7.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.50% and then jump by 9.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.70%. While earnings are projected to return -71.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.60% per annum.

ABB Dividends

ABB Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ABB Ltd is 0.87, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s Major holders

ABB Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.69%, with the float percentage being 5.69%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 461 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 19.42 million shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $659.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.82 million shares, is of Fisher Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $571.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ABB Ltd (ABB) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Invesco American Franchise Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 13.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $454.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.22 million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $75.95 million.