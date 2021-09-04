A Stock You Ought To Watch Is PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG)

During the last session, PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the PRG share is $60.50, that puts it down -28.23 from that peak though still a striking 12.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.27. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 434.75K shares over the past three months.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.8.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) trade information

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) registered a -0.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.88% in intraday trading to $47.18 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.19%, and it has moved by 5.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.07%. The short interest in PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is 2.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.14, which implies an increase of 31.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, PRG is trading at a discount of -90.76% off the target high and -22.93% off the low.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PROG Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) shares have gone up 0.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.26% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.20% this quarter and then drop -50.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $659.97 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $678.38 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.80%. While earnings are projected to return 546.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.10% per annum.

PRG Dividends

PROG Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PROG Holdings Inc. is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.29%.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s Major holders

PROG Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.28%, with the float percentage being 99.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.76 million shares (or 13.17% of all shares), a total value of $421.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $340.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $87.14 million.