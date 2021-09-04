A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH)

During the last session, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $289.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.69% or -$4.97. The 52-week high for the PH share is $324.68, that puts it down -11.99 from that peak though still a striking 33.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $192.25. The company’s market capitalization is $37.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 937.85K shares over the past three months.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.33.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) trade information

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) registered a -1.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.69% in intraday trading to $289.91 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.80%, and it has moved by -3.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.52%. The short interest in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is 1.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $363.54, which implies an increase of 20.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250.00 and $450.00 respectively. As a result, PH is trading at a discount of -55.22% off the target high and 13.77% off the low.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Parker-Hannifin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) shares have gone down -2.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.50% against 27.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.80% this quarter and then jump 23.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.96 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.71 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.80%. While earnings are projected to return 44.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.58% per annum.

PH Dividends

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 4.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.71%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)’s Major holders

Parker-Hannifin Corporation insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.35%, with the float percentage being 83.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,247 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.62 million shares (or 7.45% of all shares), a total value of $3.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.68 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.15 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $901.47 million.