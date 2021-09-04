A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC)

During the last session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.04% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the FULC share is $29.90, that puts it down -6.52 from that peak though still a striking 75.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.28 million shares over the past three months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FULC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) registered a 0.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.04% in intraday trading to $28.07 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.58%, and it has moved by 253.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 286.64%. The short interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) is 0.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.86, which implies an increase of 19.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, FULC is trading at a discount of -63.88% off the target high and 57.25% off the low.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) shares have gone up 136.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.94% against 7.70.

While earnings are projected to return 29.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.40% per annum.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.96%, with the float percentage being 91.48%. TRV GP III, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.96 million shares (or 18.24% of all shares), a total value of $70.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.21 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 9.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $5.75 million.