A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)’s 1.19% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the AOS share is $73.72, that puts it down -0.66 from that peak though still a striking 35.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.22. The company’s market capitalization is $11.56B, and the average trade volume was 850.82K shares over the past three months.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AOS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) trade information

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.64% in intraday trading to $73.24 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.19%, and it has moved by 2.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.33, which implies an increase of 2.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, AOS is trading at a discount of -16.06% off the target high and 31.73% off the low.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that A. O. Smith Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) shares have gone up 14.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.78% against 21.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 4.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $816.55 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $855.45 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $661.22 million and $718.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.50% and then jump by 19.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.10%. While earnings are projected to return -4.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

AOS Dividends

A. O. Smith Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for A. O. Smith Corporation is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)’s Major holders

A. O. Smith Corporation insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.46%, with the float percentage being 96.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 826 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.1 million shares (or 11.34% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $790.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $273.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.35 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $241.13 million.