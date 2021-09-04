A -21.91% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB)

During the last session, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $90.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.43% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the WAB share is $90.90, that puts it down -0.74 from that peak though still a striking 38.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.83. The company’s market capitalization is $16.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) trade information

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) registered a -0.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.43% in intraday trading to $90.23 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.13%, and it has moved by 4.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.77%. The short interest in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) is 4.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $94.90, which implies an increase of 4.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $84.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, WAB is trading at a discount of -21.91% off the target high and 6.9% off the low.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) shares have gone up 21.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.46% against 22.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.20% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.01 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.08 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.90%. While earnings are projected to return 18.10% in 2021.

WAB Dividends

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.60%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB)’s Major holders

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation insiders own 4.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.81%, with the float percentage being 95.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,007 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.67 million shares (or 9.88% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $979.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) shares are Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. owns about 5.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $449.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.06 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $400.4 million.